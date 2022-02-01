To celebrate World Wetlands Day (Wednesday, January 2), the Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC) is launching its annual ‘Hop To It’ frog survey. ‘ A call to take action’ is the theme for 2022 and, with this in mind, the IPCC is asking the public to report any sighting of frogs.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the importance of wetland habitats for people and biodiversity.

According to the IPCC, wetlands provide us with many services including a habitat for biodiversity, nutrient regulation, soil and sediment regulation, a water supply and recreation.

However, human activities including drainage, afforestation and land reclamation can have a negative impact on Ireland’s wetlands and their biodiversity including the Common Frog (Rana temporaria).

The Common Frog is one of three amphibians found in a variety of wetland habitats in Ireland.

“These magnificent little creatures breathe though their skin while submerged beneath water. This makes them important indicator species that are sensitive to changes in their environment such as pollution and chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin,” the IPCC said in a statement.

“An absence of frogs from an area would raise questions and throughout Europe, science is providing evidence that the Common Frogs populations are under pressure.”

Did you know?

The Common Frog is protected under the Irish Wildlife Act and the European Union Habitats Directive.

The Hop To It survey was established in 1997 and is Ireland’s longest running frog-related survey.

Records collected help to build a database on the distribution of this particular frog across Ireland, according to the IPCC.

This data is essential in helping the IPCC to inform policy work, track changes in the breeding behaviour, population and highlights the need to protect wetlands in Ireland.

IPCC’s conservation and education officer, Paula Farrell, said:

“The Common Frog is one of my favourite animals. They are found on almost every continent in the world except Antarctica. I find it fascinating that the female frog can lay up to 4,000 eggs at one time.

“I encourage members of the public to get out in their local communities and explore the wonderful wildlife on their doorsteps and become a citizen scientist by reporting your frog encounters to the Hop To It frog survey.”

You can do this here or by sending your sighting/record to [email protected]