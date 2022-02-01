The EU’s target of generating 40% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 “cannot be achieved” without European agricultural and forestry biomass, according to the umbrella group of EU farm organisations.

Copa-Cogeca said this morning (Tuesday, February 1) that it supported the European Commission’s proposal, which is part of its ‘Fit for 55’ package that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

The target of 40% renewable energy by that year “is a major challenge, but it is not unattainable”, according to Copa-Cogeca.

However, the group argued that “for this to happen, all technologies must be mobilised and discussed on equal footing, while respecting the principle of technological neutrality”.

According to Alexander Bachler, the chairperson of Copa-Cogeca’s Bioenergy Working Party, the commission’s proposal “indicates a clear preference for electricity from intermittent renewable sources [and] largely neglects the leading role that can be played by European sustainable agriculture and forest biomass”.

“As the media’s spotlight is often on wind or solar power, few people are aware of this basic fact – today biomass is the main source of renewable energy in the EU. Biomass under its various forms accounts for almost 60% of renewable consumption in the EU,” Bachler said.

He added: “Meanwhile, the generation of electrical energy in the EU is currently only done with approximately 35% of renewable energy sources.

“Sustainable crop-based biofuels have contributed to the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in road transport over the last twenty years. Biomass fuels cover many sectors today that would be difficult to electrify.”

Bachler argued that “hampering” the role of European sustainable biomass “would be problematic in many respects”.

The use of biogas, the Copa-Cogeca representative said, can “greatly facilitate” the transition to renewable heat without the need for disruption, due to its compatibility with existing gas boilers.

On the heating and cooling sector, Bachler noted that agriculture and forestry have the potential to produce additional quantities of sustainable biomass for this purpose.

“The use of European crop-based biofuels is compatible with the objectives of security of food supply, including animal feed; environmental protection; combating the negative effects of climate change; energy security; and growth and employment in rural areas.”

He called on EU legislators to consider the “key role” played by European agricultural and forestry biomass in all sectors.

“Bioenergy is a decentralised, rural and sustainable source of energy that can diversify our sources of energy supply and provide opportunities for our farmers and foresters. Let’s preserve it,” Bachler concluded.