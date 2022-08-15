An Garda Siochána seized almost €400,000 euro worth of cannabis during a targeted operation in rural part of Galway over the weekend.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from Galway obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown.

During the course of the search they seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400. Image: An Garda Siochána

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court yesterday (Sunday, August 14)

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis and gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in other news from gardaí, a teenager was airlifted to hospital following an incident involving a tractor in Co. Clare last week (Wednesday, August 10).

The incident happened on the R461 near Scarriff at around 5.30p.m.

Agriland understands that the male in his late teens was driving a tractor whilst working for an agri-contractor and was moving bales in the area.

The tractor overturned on its side and emergency services rushed to the scene, including ambulance personnel, fire crews and gardaí.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that the young man was rescued from the vehicle by emergency crews and transported to the Mater Hospital in Dublin by air ambulance, where his condition is described as serious.