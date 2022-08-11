A teenager was airlifted to hospital following an incident involving a tractor in Co. Clare yesterday (Wednesday, August 10).

The incident happened on the R461 near Scarriff at around 5.30p.m.

Agriland understands that the male in his late teens was driving a tractor whilst working for an agri-contractor and was moving bales in the area.

The tractor overturned on its side and emergency services rushed to the scene, including ambulance personnel, fire crews and gardaí.

Airlifted to hospital

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that the young man was rescued from the vehicle by emergency crews and transported to the Mater Hospital in Dublin by air ambulance, where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed for a time to allow emergency services clear the scene and gardaí say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí in Killaloe are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them at 061 62 05 40.

The Health and Safety Authority has not confirmed if it is conducting an investigation into the collision.

Extra care on roads

It is a busy time of year on the roads for those working in agriculture.

Last month, An Garda Siochána called on drivers of agricultural vehicles to ensure that they are complying with all road-traffic legislation when driving on public roads, and are appealing for other road users to be patient while driving behind farm machinery during this busy period.

Gardaí urged all road users to slow down, drive within the speed limit, expect the unexpected, and to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other agricultural machinery exiting fields and farmyards.

In response to a query from Agriland, gardaí confirmed that, so far this year, there has been one fatal road traffic collision recorded on the garda Pulse system involving tractors/other agricultural machinery.