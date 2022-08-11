Met Éireann has now extended its Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures for the entire country.

The national forecaster said that the warning will be valid from midday on Friday (August 12) to 6:00a.m on Sunday.

Conditions will be “very warm or hot” across the country on Friday and Saturday with top temperatures reaching 27-29°.

In coastal areas, the sea breezes should take the edge of the heat.

It will stay warm overnight with temperatures not dipping below 15° generally.

Met Éireann has warned that the heatwave conditions can result in heat stress, particularly for vulnerable people.

Anyone who is outdoors is reminded to protect their skin by regularly applying sun screen as the solar UV index is high, try to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11:00a.m and 3:00p.m and wear a hat and long-sleeved clothing.

Farmers are being reminded to check that water troughs are working properly.

A cow’s water intake can increases by 30-50% in periods of high temperatures.

A cow’s water consumption is usually between 60-80L/day, in the current temperatures, water consumption could be over 90L/cow/day.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) yesterday (Wednesday, August 10) issued a ‘Condition Orange’ forest fire warning for the coming days.

Forest owners and managers have been advised to prepare for “likely outbreaks of fire” with the risk set to peak on Saturday and Sunday.

A high fire-risk is deemed to exist in all areas where “hazardous fuels” such as dead grasses and shrub fuels like gorse and heather are present.

The department reminded members of the public who are planning on visiting forests not to use barbeques or open fires at any stage.