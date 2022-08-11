Ukraine exported three million tons of agricultural products in July, according to the country’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

2.66 million tons of grains, oilseeds and by-products, excluding rapeseeds, were exported, which is 492,700 tons, or 22.7% more than June.

Corn continues to dominate the export of agricultural products, its supply in July accounted for about 41% of the total export.

Last month, corn exports increased by 84.7 thousand tons to 1.1 million tons.

In July 2021, corn exports stood at 960,000 tons, as the Ukrainian corn season would have been coming to an end traditionally.

There was a threefold increase in wheat exports in July to around 412,000 tons compared to 138,400 tons the previous month.

However, this is still significantly less than the 960,000 tons of wheats exported from Ukraine in July 2021 when the country’s ports were fully operational.

183,000 tons of barley was exported last month, an increase of 26,000 tons on the June figure, which is being attributed to the start of the first harvests. It is still 1.1 million tons of barley less than July last year.

Advertisement

Sunflower exports last month were down by a third on June levels as Ukrainians began to stock up seed as they wait for full capacity on “grain corridors”.

Soybean supplies during July were 141.55 thousand tons, compared with almost 71.3 thousand tons in June 2022 and 31,000 tons sent for export in July 2021.

Soybean oil exports decreased in July to 15.7 thousand tons from 18 thousand tons in June.

Sunflower oil exports amounted to 307,000 tons for the month, which is 39.4 thousand tons more than in June. It is 9% less than what was exported in July 2021.

Ukraine shipped 141.5 thousand tons of meal to foreign markets in July, which is 48.3 thousand tons more than in June.

Meanwhile, the shipper of over 26,000t of corn from Ukraine is still looking for a new consignee, as the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo, according to the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon.

The Razoni left the port of Odesa under the Sierre Leone flag last Monday (August 1) bound for Lebanon.

The vessel was the fist travelling along the grain corridor which was agreed with the United Nations (UN) and Turkey.