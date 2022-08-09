The shipper of over 26,000t of corn from Ukraine is looking for a new consignee, as the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo, according to the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon.

The Razoni left the port of Odesa under the Sierre Leone flag last Monday (August 1) bound for Lebanon. The vessel was the fist travelling along the grain corridor which was agreed with the United Nations (UN) and Turkey.

“According to the information of the shipper, the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to a delay of delivery terms – more than five months.

“The shipper is now looking for another consignee, it could either be in Tripoli, Lebanon or another port or country,” the embassy said on Twitter.

On Saturday it was announced that the Razoni will not arrive as planned at the port of Tripoli the next day. The bulk carrier had passed inspection in Turkey on Wednesday (August 3).

Ukraine had been unable to export grain by cargo since February 24, due to a blockade in the Black Sea by Russian forces, before a deal was signed in July and exports resumed.

Movements of commercial vessels to and from Ukrainian ports are monitored through the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) for the Black Sea Grain Initiative by the UN.

Ukraine grain shipments

A total of 375,131t of grain spread across 12 shipments have left Ukrainian ports since last week under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to JCC data.

This morning (Tuesday, August 9) two vessels left Chornomorsk, including the Ocean Lion carrying 64,720t bound for South Korea; and the Rahmi Yagci with a cargo of 5,300t destined for Turkey.

These grain shipments follow two vessels that left yesterday carrying 48,459t of corn and 11,000 of soya beans, bound for Turkey and Italy respectively; and four shipments on Sunday.

Recently departed grain cargos from Ukraine also include the Rojen and the Navi Star which left ports on Friday (August 5), carrying 13,041t and 33,000t of corn destined for the UK and Ireland respectively.