An agri-tech company is among eight of Ireland’s “rising green innovators” which have successfully completed Bord na Móna’s 2024 Accelerate Green programme.

Accelerate Green is an accelerator programme launched by Bord na Móna to help businesses innovating in the sustainable climate solutions space to “grow and thrive”.

The eight companies selected to participate in this year’s programme are: ACEL Energy; Voltclub Renewables; Konree Innovation; Weev; SomaTech; I/O Agri; AffinityEV; and Universal Graphics.

The companies are delivering green innovation that caters to a range of business needs across multiple industries, including renewable energy, sustainable agri/marine-tech, electric vehicle (EV) charging and food fermentation.

The eight participating businesses showcased their business offerings at Bord na Móna’s annual Accelerate Green Conference at the Tullamore Court Hotel, Co. Offaly today (Thursday, May 23).

Over 300 attendees joined the conference to hear from some of Ireland’s leading sustainability experts and innovators who are leveraging green business innovations and practices to address climate change.

2024 Accelerate Green

All eight businesses participated in a series of comprehensive learning and mentoring workshops, engaging with leaders from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish-founded companies, research networks and investors.

The participants also participated in networking, mentoring and business development opportunities through engagement with senior leaders across Bord na Móna’s business.

Accelerate Green 2024 business participants:

ACEL Energy offers tailored, renewable solutions such as solar, battery storage and energy management through a co-ownership model;

offers tailored, renewable solutions such as solar, battery storage and energy management through a co-ownership model; Voltclub Renewables specialises in the development, sourcing, financing and construction of renewable energy projects in Ireland;

specialises in the development, sourcing, financing and construction of renewable energy projects in Ireland; Konree Innovation is a marine deep-tech company focused on developing technology that facilitates sustainable growth in salmon production;

is a marine deep-tech company focused on developing technology that facilitates sustainable growth in salmon production; Weev installs public charging stations and complete EV solutions for workplaces and fleets;

installs public charging stations and complete EV solutions for workplaces and fleets; SomaTech brings the art of solid-state fermentation to the food industry, creating sustainable ingredients for food companies;

brings the art of solid-state fermentation to the food industry, creating sustainable ingredients for food companies; I/O Agri offers solutions for sustainable farming practices – from ventilation and heating, to milling and feeding systems, as well as data monitoring and reporting;

offers solutions for sustainable farming practices – from ventilation and heating, to milling and feeding systems, as well as data monitoring and reporting; AffinityEV bridges the gap between EV manufacturers and energy firms;

bridges the gap between EV manufacturers and energy firms; Universal Graphics provides innovative branding solutions, incorporating the latest technologies with a specialisation in eco-friendly high-technology printing.

Congratulating all eight participants for successfully completing the 2024 Accelerate Green programme, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke said:

“Building a thriving community of green innovators and encouraging more sustainable business practices across Ireland will play a significant role in our national effort to realise our climate ambitions and create a more sustainable future for Ireland.

“I am inspired to see such sustainable innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among these promising participants and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Bord na Móna

This year’s cohort joins an alumni of 34 Irish businesses that have participated in Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green programme since its launch in 2022, many of which have reported “significant and sustainable progress” since, Bord na Móna said.

Bord na Móna chief executive, Tom Donnellan said the programme is a “unique opportunity” for smaller-scale leaders in the sustainability space to develop the skills and knowledge required to grow their businesses and succeed in Ireland and beyond.

As a business that has “transitioned from brown to green”, Donnellan said Bord na Móna understands the challenges and opportunities that come with change and transformation.

“This is why we are so committed to this programme and to sharing our own learnings and expertise with these rising innovators to help them on their respective growth journeys,” the Bord na Móna chief executive said.