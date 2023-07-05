Ireland’s water quality and engagement with the EU on the nitrates derogation will be up for debate at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday, July 5).

Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will attend the meeting from 5:30pm.

The committee will discuss the ongoing programme to improve and protect Ireland’s water quality, and the “key role” farmers are playing in this regard, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said.

Water quality

Concerns have been raised about the future of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation following a report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifying areas where the nitrates derogation limit must be reduced

Derogation farms in these areas will likely be required to reduce their application rate of manure from a maximum of 250kg nitrogen (N)/ha per year to 220kg N/ha per year from January 1, 2024.

Nitrate concentrations are too high in 40% of river sites and in 20% of estuarine and coastal water bodies, which are found mainly in the south and southeast of the country.

This, the EPA said, is primarily attributable to intensive agricultural activities on freely draining soils, and most of the nitrogen in Irish waters comes from organic and inorganic fertilisers.

Members of the committee today seek more information on the DAFM’s engagement with the European Commission to secure a further derogation from the EU’s Nitrates Directive.

Forestry

At a second session of today’s meeting from 7:00p.m, on another matter, the DAFM will provide an update on the Forestry Strategy and the Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

The proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the European Council on the sustainable use of plant protection products and amending regulation is also on the agenda.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has a total of 14 members, including nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.