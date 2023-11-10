Over 40,000 Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scorecards have been submitted after the original deadline on August 31, 2023.

Due to pressures faced by farm advisors in submitting scorecards for their clients’ farms, the scoring deadline was extended until September 29.

A total of 125,581 scorecards were submitted by the August 31 deadline, while a further 41,294 scorecards where submitted by the extended deadline.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue provided the figures after being requested by Deputy Claire Kerrane earlier this week.

Over 98% of the more than 170,000 ACRES scorecards issued have been submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

ACRES

“A fundamental element of ACRES is the use of results-based payments to encourage and reward improved environmental outcomes on their farmlands,” the minister said.

Tranche 2 of ACRES will be opening for the submission of applications “shortly”, however farmers and their advisors can now commence the submission of an expression of interest.

While the terms and conditions for tranche 2 are not yet published, an overview document is currently available on the DAFM’s website, Minister McConalogue said.

One of the eligibility requirements for a farmer to participate in tranche 2 of ACRES is the submission of a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application for 2022.

All lands must also be declared in the applicant’s 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application, as well as for all subsequent years of participation.

Minister McConalogue previously said that there is full funding to cover all 50,000 farmers who have applied for ACRES, however the scheme is capped at that number.