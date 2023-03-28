Machinery sales have been buoyant for a while now with demand often exceeding supply, and so Abbey Machinery of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, has taken the opportunity to invest in its factory with the addition of an extra 10,000ft² to its production facility.

The company notes that this expansion, along with the new metal-cutting machines added to the production process, will increase throughput by 20% while reducing dependency on grid electricity.

Technology in the factory

Abbey opened the present facility on a 30ac site in 2016 and has since been updating its manufacturing equipment with the purchase of new machinery.

These include a new, more energy-efficient, fibre laser machine which replaced a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser unit, while additional plasma-cutting upgrades also increase product quality and increase capacity.

The company claims that its sustainability initiatives have significantly reduced its carbon footprint and increased energy efficiencies at the factory.

In addition, Abbey Machinery has recently introduced a 250kW solar system to reduce dependency on the grid.

Currently over 60% of the electricity used at Abbey Machinery is now sourced from renewable energy, with a commitment to sourcing 100% green energy in the long-term.

Abbey Machinery backs sustainability

Further to the energy savings, it also claims to consume less water than the average household due to the rainwater-harvesting system it has installed.

Clodagh Cavanagh, managing director of the company, is committed to the company continuing to manufacture high-quality agricultural machinery while reducing its carbon footprint and increasing sustainability.

“Our new factory expansion and investments in sustainability initiatives demonstrate our commitment to continually improving our manufacturing process and delivering high-quality products to our customers,” she said.

“With the expansion and introduction of new robotic welding machines, Abbey customers can be confident that the manufacturing process is consistent with the highest weld quality.”

Abbey Machinery can trace its roots back to the late-19th century and William Cavanagh’s Guaranteed Chilled Plough, which was first produced in the late-1800s.

The firm has been involved in agricultural machinery and industrial solutions ever since.