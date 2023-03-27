Templetuohy Farm Machinery has been in business for 41 years, 40 of which have been as agents for John Deere.

Two brothers, James and Joseph Butler started off on their own account at Templetuohy after the demise of Sherrad’s for which they had both worked, Jimmy as salesman and Joe as a mechanic.

Templetuohy and beyond

Within a year of starting up they had applied for, and had been awarded, the John Deere dealership for Tipperary and within four years they were looking to expand, which is when they acquired Munster Machinery in Clonmel. Contract hire is a large part of TFM’s success

From then on there has been no looking back, and now with six depots stretching from Enniscorthy in Wexford to Tuam in Co. Galway, the brothers have certainly succeeded in bringing John Deere to Irish farming.

After 40 years of trading, the company felt that it was time to celebrate a little and to this end it will be holding an open day at its original base at Templetuohy in Co. Tiperary.

Implements and precision

TFM has taken on many other franchises over the years, including Lemken, SIP, Kramer and HiSpec, and items from all these manufacturers and others will be on display.

There have been other changes over the years which go beyond taking on an assortment of franchises. Dealers are expected to be far more pro-active in their marketing and TFM has not fallen short in this regard. TFM has created Agri-Care, a separate division within the company to help speed the adoption of precision farming

The latest manifestation of its professional approach to selling tractors is the formation of its Agri-Care division, which is devoted to bringing the benefits of digital technology to the farmer.

In addition to its precision farming offerings, TFM will be showcasing used machinery and its garden equipment. Anyone seeking a career in the industry is also welcome along for a chat.

The open day is to be held on Friday March 31, from 2:30p.m onwards at Barna, Templetuohy, Co Tipperary.