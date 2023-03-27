The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that the temporary closure of a lairage in France will cause disruption to the calf trade at a crucial time of the year for farmers.

On Friday evening (March 24), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) informed Irish calf exporters that services at Pignet Control Post in Cherbourg had been suspended.

A video that was circulated online appears to shows an incident where Irish calves were roughly handled while being moved and fed at the French facility.

It is understood that an investigation into the incident by French authorities is underway.

The DAFM confirmed that it was aware of the video, adding that it condemns the ill treatment of any animals, particularly vulnerable animals such as unweaned calves.

“The department is liaising closely with the French authorities and will provide every assistance possible.

“The department takes appropriate enforcement action where non-compliance with the relevant legal framework is identified,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

ICOS

In a statement issued today, ICOS said that it noted the recent announcement about the temporary closure of a calf assembly centre in Cherbourg.

“The issues behind the closure are serious in nature and must be investigated thoroughly and resolved immediately.

“In the meantime, however, the loss of such a facility in France will cause disruption to the trade at an important time of year for the movement of calves,” the statement read.

ICOS said that it is working closely with DAFM, marts and other stakeholders to seek a speedy resolution to the issue.

However, the organisation said that “farmers need to be conscious of a reduced export capacity in the short term”.

“We would ask farmers to work closely with their mart to ensure that they can get their calves sold. This may necessitate holding onto calves for slightly longer than normal,” ICOS said.

Calf exports

All Irish calves travelling to mainland Europe through Cherbourg Port pass through one of two control posts. The two control posts at Cherbourg Port are Pignet and Qualivia

the two control posts can hold over 5,000 calves and the Pignet Control Post can manage approximately 50% of these.

The suspension of services at this post will therefore reduce the number of calves that can travel from Ireland to Cherbourg, by approximately 50% in each sailing.