Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has today (Monday, March 27) announced a fund of €500,000 aimed at community-led projects on peatland.

Under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023 up to 80% of the costs of a project will be covered.

Grants of up to €40,000 will be available for designated sites, while funding of up to €20,000 will be allocated for undesignated peatland or fen sites.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, peatlands are the largest store of carbon in the Irish landscape and have a critically important role in Ireland’s efforts to tackle climate change.

This scheme is designed to encourage local communities, groups, schools and other interested groups to play a part in the conservation and revitalisation of raised and blanket bogs.

Projects may include events, education programmes, conservation management, restoration measures, feasibility studies, public amenity and recreation, dealing with invasive species and fire control measures.

Commenting on the call for applications, Minister Malcolm Noonan said:

“Communities are at the heart of Ireland’s response to the biodiversity crisis and this €500,000 grant scheme is just one of the ways that we’re supporting local groups to take action in their own local area that can deliver very real benefits.

“Dedicated to the protection, restoration and public enjoyment of Ireland’s amazing peatlands, the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme supports a wide range of projects from ecological surveys, boardwalks, trails and bird boxes, to education and awareness-raising initiatives,” he said.

Minister Noonan encouraged “everyone who cares about their raised bogs, blanket bogs and fens to consider applying” for the grant funding.

Further information on the scheme is available from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) website. The closing date for applications is Friday, May 5, 2023.



