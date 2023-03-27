Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Monday, March 27) announced a new €13 million fund designed to tackle vacancy and dereliction in rural Ireland.

The initiative will allow local authorities to apply for funding of up to €500,000 to purchase up to three properties that can be then redeveloped into multi-purpose community facilities.

The funding is being made available through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The Building Acquisition Measure was launched last year as part of the scheme in recognition of the urgent need to transform and regenerate town centres.

Rural Ireland

Since the launch of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, over €149 million has been allocated to more than 1,600 projects.

Funding from the scheme was previously used to buy and refurbish former banks, garda stations and courthouses.

Commenting on the opening of applications today, Minister Humphreys said that the initiative is already having “a hugely positive impact right across rural Ireland”.

“With the support of my department, councils have been given the resources they need to purchase buildings that have been lying idle for years.

“Today, I’m inviting all eligible local authority to submit up to three properties for purchase and we will provide them with funding of up to €500,000 to do so.

“The properties that will be purchased will be taken into public ownership and, most importantly, will be turned into spaces where the local community can gather and hold events,” the minister said. Former Bank of Ireland, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

“This is all about building on the momentum that ‘Our Rural Future’ has delivered.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us all to work together in tackling the scourge of dereliction and transforming old run-down buildings into facilities that will benefit communities for generations to come,” Minister Humphreys said.

Applications under the Building Acquisition Measure must be submitted to the department by April 28, 2023.