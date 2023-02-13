The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (Monday, February 13) announced funding of €12.5 million for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways.

The funding, under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), will be focused on non-public roads and lanes which are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

For the first time under the LIS scheme, €500,000 has been allocated to specially improve roads on islands.

The minister said that the investment will help to provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities including beaches, lakes and rivers.

Since the reintroduction of the scheme, €112 million has been allocated to local authorities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

Commenting on the funding announcement, Minister Humphreys said:

“Local connectivity is absolutely vital for our rural communities and this investment will benefit the lives of families in every single county.

“We all know parts of rural Ireland that can be difficult to access because the road or laneway is in need of repair.

“Since this scheme was reintroduced in 2017, over 3,700 roads have been funded for repair works. This has made a real difference to the lives of over 16,000 landowners and residents.

“I would urge each local authority to use the funding announced today and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible,” Minister Humphreys said.

Galway is the county with the highest allocation of €1,204,736, which includes €250,000 for islands such as Inishbofin, Inis Meáin, Inis Oírr and Omey.

This is followed by Co. Cork with €1,065,151 and Mayo on €1,004,736.

The full allocation being given to each county under the LIS for 2023 is set out in the table below:

County2023 Main LIS AllocationIslands AllocationTotal
Carlow€304,736€304,736
Cavan€336,913€336,913
Clare€597,910€597,910
Cork€925,151€140,000€1,065,151
Donegal€840,509€100,000€940,509
Galway€954,736€250,000€1,204,736
Kerry€797,367€797,367
Kildare€304,736€304,736
Kilkenny€361,156€361,156
Laois€304,736€304,736
Leitrim€304,736€304,736
Limerick€478,587€478,587
Longford€304,736€304,736
Louth€304,736€304,736
Mayo€954,736€50,000€1,004,736
Meath€407,406€407,406
Monaghan€304,736€304,736
Offaly€348,777€348,777
Roscommon€442,825€442,825
Sligo€320,752€10,000€330,752
Tipperary €744,914€744,914
Waterford€269,062€269,062
Westmeath€321,095€321,095
Wexford€411,705€411,705
Wicklow€353,247€353,247
TOTAL€12,000,000€550,000€12,550,000
Allocation to each county under the LIS for 2023. Image: Department of Rural and Community Development
