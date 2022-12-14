180 community groups across the country are set to receive support with their rising energy bills in 2023, while €27 million in funding has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) to combat dereliction.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS) was established last month after it became apparent that the rising cost of energy was having an impact on the functionality of groups within the sector.

Minister Heather Humphreys has published a breakdown of the first tranche of entrants that will benefit from the scheme. Among them is Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Centre, which has received the largest grant so far, worth €3,662.

Further tranches are set to be announced in the coming weeks, while the scheme remains open for applications until January 20, 2023.

Minister Humphreys has urged groups to apply and said, “with Christmas less than a fortnight away, our voluntary and community sector continues to play a crucial role in towns the length and breadth of the country”.

“This scheme is about easing the pressures that groups face in terms of their energy costs.

“Day in and day out, they give up their free time to support the vulnerable in society and we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” she added.

Rural dereliction fund

In a second announcement this week, Minister Humphreys stated that her department plans to target rundown buildings through the largest investment ever made under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

She explained that the €27 million package is comprised of four strands which can be broken down as follows:

€17 million for nationwide town and village projects. €6 million in funding to purchase and re-develop vacant and derelict buildings and convert them into community facilities. €2.6 million allocated to the upgrading of shopfronts and facades within 26 towns under the Streetscape Enhancement Measure. €1.56 million for planning and design works across a range of projects that are within the early development stages.

Speaking about the investment, the minister said the fund “is all about taking old buildings and giving them a new lease of life”.

“It’s about rejuvenating the centre of our towns by developing public plazas, town parks, community gardens and sports facilities for the benefit of local families.

“This investment today will breathe new life into rural towns and villages across every single county,” she concluded.