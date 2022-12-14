The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has warned that Northern Ireland is experiencing high pollution levels in the northwest of the country.

The high levels of pollution are believed to be as a result of local pollution – home heating emissions and the current cold, calm weather conditions in which pollutants are not being dispersed.

DAERA said that during periods of high pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen.

Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects, it added.

The pollutants include sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide.

Advertisement

The government has issued advice to the public to help reduce pollution:

Avoid burning solid fuels if possible and burn only smokeless fuels in smoke-control areas;

Avoid lighting bonfires, especially while pollution levels are high;

Walk or cycle rather than drive.

When you have to drive:

Switch off the engine if you’re stationary for more than a couple of minutes;

Drive smoothly, this saves you fuel and money and your vehicle emits less pollution;

Avoid overfilling the petrol tank and spilling petrol, this evaporates and releases hydrocarbons that are toxic and form ozone.

Most people aren’t affected by short-term peaks in air pollution. But some people with existing heart or lung conditions, may experience increased symptoms.

If you think you may be affected by air pollution levels, you should consider modifying your treatment when symptoms increase and speak to your doctor if this is not effective.