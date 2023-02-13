The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has issued a warning on the improper use of teat sealants at drying off.

This follows what the HPRA said was an increase in the number of reports of suspected adverse events associated with the use of sealants.

The authority is reminding farmers using the products to follow the instructions included on the package leaflets in order to prevent any adverse consequences for the animals concerned.

The HPRA’s warning targets not only farmers but also veterinary practitioners, pharmacists, and licenced merchants.

Improper use of teat sealants may result in potentially serious consequences for the treated animal, including mastitis and death.

The HPRA said: “Following an increase in the number of reports of suspected adverse events associated with the use of teat sealants in dairy cows at drying off, we wish to highlight the instructions for use of the products concerned in the interests of animal health and welfare.”

The authority urges users of teat sealants not to use the products on cows with clinical mastitis; and not to use them alone on cows with sub-clinical mastitis.

As well as that, the HPRA said that the selection of cows for treatment with teat sealants should be based on veterinary advice.

Selection criteria may be based on the mastitis and cell count history of the individual cows, or recognised tests for the detection of sub-clinical mastitis or bacterial sampling.

Other advice for proper teat sealant use highlighted by the HPRA includes:

A veterinary practitioner should be consulted where sub-clinical or clinical mastitis is found;

Dry cows should be observed regularly after sealant use for signs of clinical mastitis;

Syringes should not be immersed in water, and syringes should only be used once;

Great care should be taken not to introduce pathogens into the teat when administering sealants;

Teats should be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly with surgical spirit or alcohol impreganated wipes prior to use, and should be wiped until the wipes are no longer visibly dirty. Teats should also be allowed to dry before infusion;

A teat dip should be used following infusion.

The summary of product characteristics (SPC) for teat sealants is published on the HPRA website.

The SPC and the package leaflet of the product concerned should be observed before use.

Adverse events following sealant use should be notified to either the company responsible for placing the product on the market, or alternatively the HPRA using its online reporting form.