The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the government to ensure greater safeguards for landowners in the wake of an alleged assault in Co. Wicklow.

Farmer Pat Dunne claimed that he was recently “knocked to the ground” after repeatedly asking a man and a youth accompanying him to not bring their three dogs onto the Zig-Zags walking trail in Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow.

The walkers insisted on bringing the dogs onto the farmer’s land, having passed several signs saying that dogs were not allowed there.

Having permitted open access to Lugnaquilla via the Zig Zags for the last 16 years along his private lands, the incident has led to the farmer closing the trail to the public. IFA President @TimCullinan_IFA called to see Pat Dunne in Glenmalure today. The farming community fully supports Pat and his family on their stance. Access can only be permitted when there is respect. pic.twitter.com/UQIBp0mzXR— Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) March 23, 2023

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that their enquiries into the alleged assault at Glenmalure, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow on the morning of Sunday, March 19 are continuing.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Landowners

IFA National Hill Farming Committee chair Caillin Conneely said that intimidation of farmers on their lands is more common that might be assumed.

“This was at the extreme end, but there are some recreational users who simply dismiss the farmers wishes and do what they want. It’s totally unacceptable.

“Thousands of people engage in walking and other recreational activities in the countryside every week and they do the right thing, but this is concerning, particularly during the lambing season,” he said.

“Those who enter onto privately-owned land, for the purpose of recreation, do so because of the goodwill and tolerance of landowner.

“There needs to be greater awareness of this fact, and we need greater enforcement of the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ policy. Otherwise, landowners will simply withdraw access and everyone loses out,” Conneely added.

“Only recently, we welcomed the announcement of 70 new trails on the walks scheme, something that has the potential to boost recreational activity; enhance rural tourism and support farmers who provide access to their land.

“We have engaged with the Department of Rural and Community Development, Comhairle na Tuaithe, and others in the past on this issue, and we will certainly be raising it again in future meetings,” the IFA chair said.

Mountaineering Ireland said that the circumstances surrounding the closure of the Zig-Zags prompted upset amongst hillwalkers and the wider community, and huge support for Pat Dunne and his family.

The group has called on the Department of Rural and Community Development to expedite actions in the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy related to control of dogs in the outdoors, including fostering a culture of responsible dog ownership.