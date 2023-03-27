Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, has today (Monday, March 27) launched a new graduate programme.

A new two-year programme is now recruiting graduates from across a range of disciplines including agri-business, commercial, corporate affairs, engineering, operations, human resources and IT.

There will also be opportunities on the programme for graduates in marketing, quality and compliance, research and development and strategy/project management.

In addition, the global food and nutrition business has unveiled a three-year accounting and finance programme.

Graduate programme

According to Tirlán, the new ‘Unearth Your Future’ programme will offer graduates “a wide range of opportunities offering unrivalled career progression prospects”.

The graduates will join the company in September each year, and recruitment is currently underway for up to 40 positions on the programme in 2023.

The successful applicants will complete rotations in different aspects of the business while also developing their careers through personal development planning, coaching, mentoring and wellness planning.

Participants are given the opportunity to showcase their learnings through the annual Tirlán graduate summit.

Commenting on the new programme, Michael O’Leary, chief people, diversity and inclusion and organisational development officer at Tirlán, said:

“We work in partnership with graduates to help them achieve their ambitions. Graduates on the programme will receive formal development, ongoing, structured coaching by their manager as well as career and development planning.

“Work-life balance and flexibility is crucial, and our structured programme of social events include team building and away days.

“We also care about their wellbeing and mental health and focus supports in these areas,” he said.

Kyeesha Glenn-Davi, R&D associate and Thomas Shevlin, quality associate at Tirlán

Alexander Nulty, agribusiness associate and University College Dublin (UCD) agricultural science graduate, began the programme in September of last year.

“I’ve learnt so much since I’ve started – in everything from customer service to farm advice, to animal nutrition. The opportunities are endless and they are there to be grasped.

“You get to meet people here who will help you throughout your life. I really enjoy working with people and the continuous opportunities each day to learn and grow,” he said.

Tirlán, which is 100% farmer owned, has 11 high-tech dairy and grain processing facilities, 52 agri retail branches and employs over 2,100 people.

The company, which is worth €3 billion has a market presence in the UK, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE), US, North Africa, Japan and China.