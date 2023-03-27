Breeding Series 2023 in association with Eurogene, LIC and AI Services

The idea of picking low economic breeding index (EBI) bulls will be a foreign idea to many, but for one farmer, picking these bulls is resulting in high EBI cows.

Farming near the village of Emly in Co. Tipperary, Simon Breen milks 250 Jersey-cross cows in a spring-calving grass-based system. Simon Breen

The farm moved to the cross-bred cow a number of years ago, with Simon looking for a cow that would work in the system that he wanted to operate.

Kiwi-cross sires have been exclusively used on the farm for the last number of years, with excellent results being achieved.

Picking bulls on BW (breeding worth) along with advice from his LIC breeding advisor David Power has been key to Simon’s success.

Advertisement

EBI

The introduction of the EBI over 20 years ago changed the system of breeding dairy cows in Ireland forever.

With Simon’s herd having excellent EBI figures for production, this has been achieved by using bulls with low EBI.

The herd has an average calving interval of 364 days, with a six-week calving rate of 93% and empty rates of below 10%. Animal group Number of cows Milk kg Fat % Protein % Milk Fertility Carbon Calving Beef Maintenance Management Health EBI Cows with EBI 252 -57

13.5 / 0.27

7.4 / 0.16 €76 €66 €19 €40 €-35 €30 €6 €4 €206 First lactation 59 -53

15.0 / 0.30

8.8 / 0.19 €88 €65 €19 €39 €-41 €31 €6 €1 €206 Second lactation 47 -75

13.4 / 0.28

7.2 / 0.17 €77 €62 €18 €41 €-36 €28 €7 €2 €198 Third lactation 38 -39

12.9 / 0.24

7.9 / 0.16 €77 €62 €17 €42 €-34 €28 €6 €2 €200 Fourth lactation 29 -46

14.1 / 0.27

7.3 / 0.15 €77 €68 €19 €41 €-35 €30 €6 €4 €209 Fifth lactation(+) 79 -62

12.4 / 0.25

6.1 / 0.14 €67 €72 €19 €40 €-31 €31 €6 €8 €212 EBI summary report

The continued progression of the herd can be seen in the figures for the young stock. Animal group Number Milk kg

Fat %

Protein % Milk Fertility Carbon Calving Beef Maintenance Management Health EBI 2022 calves 80 -100

16.4 / 0.36

7.7 / 0.2 €89 €71 €19 €39 €-45 €31 €8 €4 €215 2023 calves 70 -71

16.3 / 0.34

8.9 / 0.2 €93 €74 €19 €39 €-40 €30 €6 €-1 €220 EBI summary for youngstock

Simon describes the herd as being high efficiency, with mature cows weighing 490kg producing over 500kg of milk solids.

Herd performance

The low-EBI bull selected by Simon means that he is given a one-star rating in the co-op, but in the performance area, he is achieving five-star ratings.

Advertisement

This shows that although the bulls have a low EBI, they have good BW values which results in highly efficient cows.

This cow type suits the grass-based system that Simon is operating on this Co. Tipperary farm. Your herd Tipperary average Tipperary

top 10% Rank

out of 100 Star

rating Milk performance for 2022 (Jan-Dec) based on Tipperary data

Fat + protein (kg/cow)

Average fat and protein yield/cow 503 409 515 87% ***** Litres/cow/day

Average L of milk/cow from Jan-Dec 15.24 14 17.3 59% *** Fat percentage to end of December 4.89 4.26 4.48 99% ***** Protein percentage to end of December 3.88 3.53 3.65 99% ***** Average milk price c/L 68.0 59.8 62.8 99% ***** Somatic cell count (SCC)

(,000 cells/ml) 120 204 105 84% ***** Fertility and calving data Calving interval 364 384 364 93% ***** Spring 6-week calving rate 93% 72% 88% 97% ***** Percentage of known sires 100% 59% 100% 100% ***** Percentage of AI-bred replacements 91% 52% 100% 62% **** Percentage of heifers calved at 22-26 months 100% 78% 100% 100% ***** EBI statistics Herd EBI 2023 €204 €155 €190 97% ***** EBI of 2023 inseminations €211 €268 €320 17% * Dairy herd performance report

The data shows that although low-EBI sires are being used, it is resulting in highly efficient and profitable cows.

Sire selection

The importance of having good advice was also highlighted by Simon, with breeding advisors David Power’s knowledge of bulls being vital.

Simon has an aim to reach 5% fat, from its current level of 4.90% and 4% protein from its current level of 3.90%.

The bulls that have been selected for this year’s breeding season have an average figure of 5.5% for fat and 4.3% for protein.

A high-EBI calf is not important for his herd, according to Simon, admitting that he is instead looking for a high-EBI cow that will perform within the herd.