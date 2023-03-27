Breeding Series 2023 in association with Eurogene, LIC and AI Services

The idea of picking low economic breeding index (EBI) bulls will be a foreign idea to many, but for one farmer, picking these bulls is resulting in high EBI cows.

Farming near the village of Emly in Co. Tipperary, Simon Breen milks 250 Jersey-cross cows in a spring-calving grass-based system.

The farm moved to the cross-bred cow a number of years ago, with Simon looking for a cow that would work in the system that he wanted to operate.

Kiwi-cross sires have been exclusively used on the farm for the last number of years, with excellent results being achieved.

Picking bulls on BW (breeding worth) along with advice from his LIC breeding advisor David Power has been key to Simon’s success.

The introduction of the EBI over 20 years ago changed the system of breeding dairy cows in Ireland forever.

With Simon’s herd having excellent EBI figures for production, this has been achieved by using bulls with low EBI.

The herd has an average calving interval of 364 days, with a six-week calving rate of 93% and empty rates of below 10%.

Animal groupNumber of cowsMilk kg Fat % Protein %MilkFertilityCarbonCalvingBeefMaintenanceManagementHealthEBI
Cows with EBI252-57
13.5 / 0.27
7.4 / 0.16		€76€66€19€40€-35€30€6€4€206
First lactation59-53
15.0 / 0.30
8.8 / 0.19		€88€65€19€39€-41€31€6€1€206
Second lactation47-75
13.4 / 0.28
7.2 / 0.17		€77€62€18€41€-36€28€7€2€198
Third lactation38-39
12.9 / 0.24
7.9 / 0.16		€77€62€17€42€-34€28€6€2€200
Fourth lactation29-46
14.1 / 0.27
7.3 / 0.15		€77€68€19€41€-35€30€6€4€209
Fifth lactation(+)79-62
12.4 / 0.25
6.1 / 0.14		€67€72€19€40€-31€31€6€8€212
The continued progression of the herd can be seen in the figures for the young stock.

Animal groupNumberMilk kg
Fat %
Protein %		MilkFertilityCarbonCalvingBeefMaintenanceManagementHealthEBI
2022 calves80-100
16.4 / 0.36
7.7 / 0.2		€89€71€19€39€-45€31€8€4€215
2023 calves70-71
16.3 / 0.34
8.9 / 0.2		€93€74€19€39€-40€30€6€-1€220
Simon describes the herd as being high efficiency, with mature cows weighing 490kg producing over 500kg of milk solids.

The low-EBI bull selected by Simon means that he is given a one-star rating in the co-op, but in the performance area, he is achieving five-star ratings.

This shows that although the bulls have a low EBI, they have good BW values which results in highly efficient cows.

This cow type suits the grass-based system that Simon is operating on this Co. Tipperary farm.

Your herdTipperary averageTipperary
top 10%		Rank
out of 100		Star
rating
Milk performance for 2022 (Jan-Dec) based on Tipperary data
Fat + protein (kg/cow)
Average fat and protein yield/cow		50340951587%*****
Litres/cow/day
Average L of milk/cow from Jan-Dec		15.241417.359%***
Fat percentage to end of December4.894.264.4899%*****
Protein percentage to end of December3.883.533.6599%*****
Average milk price c/L 68.059.862.899%*****
Somatic cell count (SCC)
(,000 cells/ml)		12020410584%*****
Fertility and calving data
Calving interval 36438436493%*****
Spring 6-week calving rate 93%72%88%97%*****
Percentage of known sires 100%59%100%100%*****
Percentage of AI-bred replacements 91%52%100%62%****
Percentage of heifers calved at 22-26 months 100%78%100%100%*****
EBI statistics
Herd EBI 2023€204€155€19097%*****
EBI of 2023 inseminations €211€268€32017%*
The data shows that although low-EBI sires are being used, it is resulting in highly efficient and profitable cows.

The importance of having good advice was also highlighted by Simon, with breeding advisors David Power’s knowledge of bulls being vital.

Simon has an aim to reach 5% fat, from its current level of 4.90% and 4% protein from its current level of 3.90%.

The bulls that have been selected for this year’s breeding season have an average figure of 5.5% for fat and 4.3% for protein.

A high-EBI calf is not important for his herd, according to Simon, admitting that he is instead looking for a high-EBI cow that will perform within the herd.

