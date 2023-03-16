Agriland Media Group is happy to announce the launch of a new breeding series in association with Eurogene and LIC.

The series will consisted of farmer-focused videos, which will cover a number of different systems, offering something for everyone.

It will feature a farmer operating a grass-based system using high economic breeding index (EBI) Holstein Friesian cows; a farmer using Kiwi-cross genetics to produce high levels of milk solids; and a autumn-calving pedigree Holstein Friesian herd.

The series will see new video profiles published on Agriland twice weekly over a three-week period, beginning on Monday (March 20).

High-EBI Friesian

The series will kick off in Co. Kilkenny on the farm of Michael Bergin, who milks 100 high-EBI Holstein Friesian cows in a spring-calving system.

Working with his Eurogene breeding advisor for the last 17 years, Michael has developed the herd to where it is today.

The herd has an average EBI of €228, with a fertility sub-index of €109, a milk sub-index of €55 and a maintenance figure of €12.

The current average production of the herd is 7,350L and 600kg of milk solids, with an aim of increasing this to 650kg in the coming years.

Michael will speak about sire selection, dairy-beef, sexed semen, and the recent changes to the EBI and nitrates regulations.

Jersey-crosses

The series will then move to Simon Breen, who farms near Emly in Co. Tipperary and milks a herd of 250 Jersey-cross cows.

Simon started cross-breeding his cows ‘a number of years ago, and hasn’t looked back since.

He believes the cross-breed cow is the most efficient cow for his system, with the herd on average producing 503kg of milk solids.

Average herd EBI is €206 and this has been achieved by using low-EBI bulls, with Simon having a one-star rating on his co-op report for sire selection.

Simon will speak about how low-EBI bulls make high-EBI cows, using continental sires on cross-bred cows, and the role of sexed semen on his farm.

Autumn-calving

The final farmer in the series is Mervyn McRoberts, who farms near Lisburn in Co. Antrim and milks 135 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows.

He operates an autumn-calving herd, with a big focus placed on improving components and longevity in the herd, along with forage quality.

Average production from the herd is 9,622L at 4.39% fat and 3.51% protein which equites to 782kg of milk solids.

Mervyn will speak about the development of his herd over the last number of years, along with the goals that were set.

He will also speak about the role that sexed and beef semen has to play on his farm.

Keep an eye on Agriland every Monday and Friday for the next few weeks to watch the Breeding Series 2023 videos.