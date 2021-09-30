Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has announced the 83 community and home energy projects to receive grant funding of €57 million under the Community Energy Grant Scheme.

This year the grants, administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), are for projects supporting the delivery of 2,105 homes and 536 non-domestic projects.

Recipients include public sector projects, sports facilities, community buildings and businesses. It is expected that the projects will achieve energy savings which will amount to €156 million, or 25,000Mwh, each year.

Minister Ryan, speaking at the announcement, said:

“The successful communities will benefit from warmer and healthier buildings, lower energy bills, and reduced harmful CO2 emissions. The projects will also deliver significant employment benefits locally and nationally.”

Community-wide energy improvements

Dr. Ciaran Byrne, director of National Retrofit at SEAI, added:

“SEAI is working with hundreds of energy communities across the country, providing them with the knowledge and the means to plan their own ambitious low-carbon pathway.

“Government-funded grants are a key support for these communities, which are ready to invest in sustainable energy solutions to meet their needs. The achievements of these communities can be replicated, drawing more citizens into Ireland’s clean energy transition.”

Under the Community Energy Grant Scheme, communities “bring together groups of buildings under the same retrofit programme to facilitate community-wide energy improvements – more efficiently and more cost effectively than might otherwise be possible”.

Advertisement

All projects applying for funding are required to include a community benefit to the project and to include a cross-sectoral approach.

Improvements

Under the programme, funding is provided for a range of improvements to existing buildings to drive energy efficiency and facilitate the installation of renewable technologies.

These include the installation of insulation, heat pump systems, replacement windows/doors, solar PV technology, energy-efficient lighting, and energy monitors.

Recipients of funding under this year’s Community Energy Grant Scheme are spread across the country.

Download Our Free App