The Promise of Protein sale took place in Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday (June 21), offering farmers a chance to purchase some elite pedigrees.

A large crowd was present on the day and there was a strong trade from online purchasers too.

The sale featured the Leagh, Bawnmore and Cedarmore herds, and achieved a top price of 8,000gns.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions said that the lots found new homes across the country, with one heifer heading to Northern Ireland and two heading to Scotland.

Strans-Jen D Tequlia Red ET

Top price of this year’s sale went to Lot 21: the first choice of three heifer calf pregnancies due in December 2023.

The calves were sired by Farnear Altitude Red and their dam is Strans-Jen D Tequlia Red ET (EX96-3E-USA).

The calves will be full sisters to the first choice Altitude Red that sold for 7,500gns at the Summer Sizzler sale 2022 and to the first choice Altitude Red that sold for 7,200gns at the Borderway B&W sale 2022.

Strans-Jen D Tequlia Red ET was reserve All American Red and White senior two-year-old in 2013, and All American Red and White Senior three-year-old in 2014.

She was Champion Red and White World Dairy Expo in 2015; All American Red and White four-year-old in 2015; and Reserve All American Red and White five-year-old in 2016. Strans-Jen D Tequlia Red ET (EX96-3E-USA) dam of Lot 21

Image: Leagh Holsteins

Leagh Saffron Red ET

The next highest price of 7,000gns was achieved on two occasions, with the first to achieve this being Lot 7: Leagh Saffron Red ET.

Born in December 2022, she is from the Swiss cow, Mattenhof Dice Silvanire Red, and is a full sister to Mattenhof Dice Seraphine – who is maternal sister to:

Mattenhof Absolute Sidney (EX95-3E-CH) – udder Champion Swiss Expo 2020;

Mattenhof Armani Sayuri Red (EX92-CH) – Reserve European Championship 2019;

Mattenhof Addiction Sublime (VG88-3YR-CH) Champion Swiss Expo 2019.

Lot 7: Leagh Saffron Red ET, sold for 7,000gns

Leagh Last Dance ET

Next to achieve 7,000gns was Lot 10: Leagh Last Dance ET, a potential third-generation EX94.

Sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda ET, her dam is Beechrow Goldwyn Lavish 2 ET, a full sister to:

Beechrow Goldwyn Lavish 3 (EX93-2E);

Beechrow Goldwyn Lavish ET (VG-2YR-NL), Junior Champion HHH Holland 2015.

Lot 10: Leagh Last Dance ET, sold for 7,000gns

Promise of Protein

Achieving the third-highest price of 5,100gns was Lot 5: Leagh Awe Smore Red ET.

She was sired by Luck-E Awesome Red and her dam is Leagh Altitude Sassy Red, a full sister to MS Altitude Sunday Red (VG86-2YR) that sold for €10,500 at the German Masters sale 2020.

Her great-gran-dam is Blondin Redman Seisme Red ET (EX97-2E-USA), Grand Champion Red and White World Dairy Expo 2010, Grand Champion Red and White Royal Winter Fair 2010 and 2011.

She was also All-Canadian Red and White cow 2010 and 2011. Lot 5: Leagh Awe Smore Red ET, sold for 5,100gns

Selling for 5,000gns was Lot 15: Cedarmore Doorman Penny, a potential 10th-generation VG/EX.

She was sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and her dam is Willsbro Lambda Pammy 247 ET. Lot 15: Cedarmore Doorman Penny, sold for 5,000gns

The first of the two lots to sell for 4,500gns was Lot 11: Leagh La Belle Vie, a maternal sister to Lot 10.

She was sired by Stanton Chief and her dam is Beechrow Goldwyn Lavish 2 ET.

Also selling for 4,500gns was Lot 14 Cedarmore DOC James Rose, a potential third-generation EX94.

Sired by Woodcrest King Doc, her dam is Priestland 6147 Atwood James Rose ET – she goes back to the Priestland 5235 PS James Rose ET (EX95-3E-16) – a winner of numerous shows. Lot 11: Leagh La Belle Vie Lot 14:Cedarmore DOC James Rose,

First into the ring at the Promise of Protein sale was Leagh Chief Blossom, selling for 4,200gns.

Sires by Stantons Chief ET, her dam is Lynbrook Shamrock Barbie (EX92-4E). Lot 1: Leagh Chief Blossom, sold for 4,200gns

Leagh Chief Blossom is a maternal sister to Monamore Diamond Barbie (VG89-3YR), Reserve Champion Emerald Expo 2022.

She is also one of the triplets heifer calves born to Leagh Holstein last year.

The second of the triplets on offer at the sale was Lot 27: Leagh Chief Buttercup selling for 2,500gns. Lot 27: Leagh Chief Buttercup sold for 2,500gns

Selling for 4,100gns was Lot 26: Leagh Scene Not Herd Red ET. She was sired by Koepon Oh Ryder-Red ET.

Her dam Mattenhof Dice Silvanire Red is a full sister to Mattenhof Dice Seraphine – is a maternal sister to:

Mattenhof Absolute Sidney (EX95-3E-CH) – udder Champion Swiss Expo 2020;

Mattenhof Armani Sayuri Red (EX92-CH) – Reserve European Championship 2019;

Mattenhof Addiction Sublime (VG88-3YR-CH) Champion Swiss Expo 2019.

Lot 26: Leagh Scene Not Herd Red ET, sold for 4,100gns

Selling for 4,050gns was Lot 19: Leagh Awesome Pippa ET. She is a potential seventh-generation EX.

Sired by Luck-E Awesome – Red, her dam is Leagh Solomon Pippa ET, who was Junior Champion Limerick show 2017.

Leagh Awesome Pippa ET is a maternal sister to Leagh Kingdoc Pledge (EX), Junior Champion Limerick and Reserve at National Young Members’ Association (YMA) show 2019. Lot 19: Leagh Awesome Pippa ET, sold for 4,050gns

Two lots sold for 4,000gns, the first to achieve this being Lot 13: Leagh Klassy Lassy ET.

She was sired by Walnutlawn Sidekick and her dam is Leagh MS Doorman Katrysha ET (VG88-3YR).

Her full sister Leagh Keep It Klassy ET sold for 6,000gns at the Summer Sizzler sale in 2022.

Also achieving this price was Lot 24: Cedarmore Rubicon Lasenza, a potential eight-generation VG/EX.

She was sired by EDG Rubicon ET and her dam is Berryholme Sidekick Lasenza (VG88-3YR), who sold for 9,500gns at Berryholme Sale 2021. Lot 13: Leagh Klassy Lassy ET Lot 24: Cedarmore Rubicon Lasenza

Some more select lots from the Promise of Protein sale are included in the gallery below: Lot 17: Leagh Dyder Ivy P Red ET, sold for 3,900gns Lot 25: Leagh Senorita Red ET, sold for 3,600gns Lot 16: Leagh Jasmine ET,

sold for 3,100gns Lot 2: Leagh Cade Elsie,

sold for 3,000gns Lot 6: Leagh Awesome Seisme Red ET, sold for 3,000gns Lot 12: Leagh Chief A Dream, sold for 3,000gns Lot 29: Leagh Kingdoc Satsue, sold for 2,550gns Lot 33: Leagh Ryder Ivy ET, sold for 2,450gns