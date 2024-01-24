A September-2015-born Limousin cow took the top price at the weekly general cattle sale at Dowra Mart on Saturday, January 20.

The cow was owned by a Co. Roscommon man and weighed in at 980kg before going on to sell for an impressive €4,020 of €4.10/kg.

Agriland understands the cow was purchased by a farmer located near Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, who hopes to use the cow for breeding again. This 980kg Limousin cow sold for €4,020. Image source: Dowra Mart

Commenting on the cattle trade at present, Dowra mart manager, Terry McGovern said: ” The cattle trade is hot; everything is dear at the minute from beef cattle right through to the lighter stores.

“it’s very hard to buy anything around the 500kg mark at €3.00/kg, they’re all making making more.”

Other top prices from the Saturday sale at the Co. Cavan mart venue included €2,900 or €3.12/kg going to a 930kg Charolais bullock.

A Limousin heifer weighing 795kg sold for €2,470 or €3.11/kg and another 460kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,810 or €3.93/kg.

There were just over 640 cattle sold in the sale.

Dowra Mart is set to host a special show and sale of bull weanlings on Saturday, February 3, and a special show and sale of heifer weanlings on Saturday, February 10.