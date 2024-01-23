A group of frustrated farmers who feel that “nobody is speaking up for farming communities” are to hold their first public meeting tonight (Tuesday, January 23) in Co. Wexford to ensure their “voices can be heard”.

The group who call themselves “Just Farmers” have come together to highlight the frustrations and concerns of the farming community about the increasing environmental pressures they are under and what they see as a “lack of financial support from government”.

One of the organisers behind tonight’s meeting – which will take place in the Tara Rocks GAA centre at 8.00p.m. – said that the meeting is open to everyone whether they are in dairy, beef, tillage or sheep and who want to discuss the issues currently affecting farmers.

“The reason we’re having this meeting is because we feel that we need to speak up, we need farmers’ voices to be heard about what is happening to farming, whether it is the demands that are coming from Europe or from our own government.

“We keep getting told about more and more regulations, we’re told to make changes but we’re not told about how we can be financially supported to make those changes and the mood of the farming community is now on the ground because of all of this,” they told Agriland.

Just Farmers

According to the group they want to “empower” established farming organisations who they feel “haven’t been listening closely enough on the ground” to engage more with farmers and listen to their concerns.

They said they do not have political ambitions and “are not militant” but they want someone to “stand up” for farming communities.

“We’ve asked both the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) to come to tonight’s meeting and they are attending which is great because they are going hear directly from farmers about what it is they are up against.

“We all need to be supported whether it is on the nitrates derogation or on climate change measures or when it comes to calf welfare and export issues.

“Someone needs to be a voice for the farming community,” the spokesperson added.

The group hope that they could also be an inspiration for “farmers in other parishes to make their voices heard”.

“Out of this meeting tonight we would like the IFA and the ICMSA to listen and be empowered when they are dealing with politicians and perhaps work together for us,” they added.