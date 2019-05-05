56ac holding for sale in scenic Screen, Co. Wexford

When it comes to locations for beach proximity farming, this 56ac holding at Screen, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, which is going for auction, is surely in the swim.

“The land is located in the village of Screen, situated in west Wexford, 1km off the R741 Gorey/Wexford road; 3km from Curracloe and one of Wexford’s finest beaches; 6km from Castlebridge; and 12km from Wexford town,” said selling agent, David Quinn.

“Screen village has a primary school, church, shop and pub while there are a large range of shops; services; schools; and amenities in Wexford town,” he said.

Four divisions

“The lands have no frontage onto the public road but are accessed from the centre of Screen village via a short laneway which is shared with other property owners. The property is 100m back from the public road and is laid out in four divisions, some of which are sub-divided into smaller grazing areas.

“Presently all the land is in grass and generally of good quality. There are approximately 3ac of bog and scrub on the holding, with the remainder all being suitable for grassland or arable use.

There is a two-span shed with a large cattle pen and crush and the property has the benefit of mains water and electric fencing.

“The vendor is farming 10 miles away and is selling this farm to expand his home farm,” David said. “The lands would appeal to local farmers looking to expand their existing holding.”

Advertisement

Quinn Property is guiding the Screen land at €10,000 to €12,000/ac. “The demand for land in the area is very strong and generally sells in the region of €10,000 to €15,000/ac,” David said.

The auction will take place on Friday, May 10, in The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, at 3:00pm.