Auction report: £53,500 (plus VAT) for a 1996 Case IH 1455 XL

Cheffins – the well-known auctioneering company – hosted a sale (auction) of noteworthy classic tractors today (Saturday, May 4) in England.

The sale involved the ‘Cowle Collection’; it took place at Winkleigh, Devon.

A very significant price of £53,500 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT) was paid for a 1996 Case IH 1455 XL (pictured above) at today’s auction. The tractor’s serial number was 939D0055259.

It had air-conditioning and was fitted with a full set of front weights. It was shod on 520/85R38 Kleber rear and 420/85R28 front wheels/tyres.

According to Cheffins, it was originally “supplied to a farmer at Hemel Hempstead where it completed light duties”. Just 3,567 hours were showing on the odometer.

Blue-themed collection

The collection was largely comprised of blue-liveried Ford and Ford-derived tractors, as this picture (below) shows.

Other noteworthy winning bids included £73,000 (plus 5% commission; VAT status unknown) for a 1980 County 1474 (pictured below) bearing the serial number 45863.

This tractor was equipped with Dual Power and was shod on 18.4R34 wheels/tyres. It was purchased by the vendor from a forestry contractor in Cornwall, where it had a crane fitted (which was later removed). 6,984 hours were showing on the odometer.

This picture (below) shows a Ford 8630, 8730 and top-of-the-line 8830.

The (1990) 8730 Dual Power (in the middle) sold for a very chunky £34,000 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT). Bearing the serial number A928481and equipped with a front linkage, it had 6,549 hours showing.

The more powerful (1992) 8830 Power Shift (on the right) sold for £23,500 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT). With 8,596 hours showing, it was a described as having a “re-built gearbox”.

The (1997) 8630 Power Shift (on the left) showed 6,007 hours. It sold for a more modest £13,200 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT).

‘Silver Jubilee’

Meanwhile, a whopping £40,000 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT) was paid for this 1989 Ford 7810 ‘Silver Jubilee’ (pictured below). It was shod on 18.4R38 Goodyear rear and 14.9R28 front wheels/tyres.

This 1989 Ford TW-35 (pictured below) – a Force II model – bore the serial number A923648. It came with 13 front weights, 12 under-slung weights, as well as rear inner and outer wheel weights.

Shod on 650/65R38 Goodyear rear and 420/85R28 Firestone front wheels/tyres, it was showing 4,990 hours. It sold for £30,500 (plus 5% commission; plus VAT).