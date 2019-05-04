Rugby heroes and Dale Farm celebrates superheroes day at Mencap

Some of Northern Ireland’s best-loved sporting heroes and ice-cream brands enjoyed a ‘super’ day out on Sunday with a special visit to Mencap to celebrate ‘Superheroes Day’.

To celebrate, Northern Ireland ice cream supplier Dale Farm, paid a visit to the little superheroes at the Mencap Centre in Belfast bringing along Ulster rugby heroes, Craig Gilroy and Louis Ludik.

Just like Superman, last year’s summer heatwave helped Dale Farm’s Ice Cream sales to soar. June saw sales figures rise 61% on the year before.

There was no sign of Inferno on Sunday, but already this year is already appearing to be a hot one with the Met Office declaring 2019 the hottest Easter on record in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Caroline Martin, head of corporate marketing at Dale Farm, said: “Superheroes come in lots of different forms, and the children at Mencap, their families and the staff at the centre are truly super.

We were delighted to visit the centre on National Superhero Day with our friends at Ulster Rugby and a freezer full of ice cream, as well as donating towards the new playground in time for summer.

A spokesman for Ulster Rugby added: “We had a great afternoon of fun with the children, parents and staff at the Mencap Centre.

“As always, we were in awe of the amazing facilities the centre offers to families and we can’t wait to see the new playground. Thanks to Ulster Rugby sponsor Dale Farm for inviting us along to be superheroes for the afternoon.”