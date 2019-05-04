25ac in Meath to go for auction ‘suitable for any type of farming enterprise’

REA T E Potterton currently has available a 25ac parcel of farmland, located at Kildalkey, Co. Meath.

It is to go for public auction on Tuesday, May 21, at 3:00pm at The Property Exchange, Emmet Street, Trim, Co. Meath. Commenting on the land, the selling agent detailed that it is a retirement sale.

It is situated close to the towns of Athboy and Trim, both around 8km in distance, while Dublin is 55km.

The prime farmland occupies a fine location on the fringe of the village fronting the main Athboy/Kildalkey Road.

Old pasture

The land is laid out in one division. According to the selling agents, it has been carefully farmed and expertly managed down through the years and consequently can be found to be in ‘good heart’ and in a ‘high state of fertility’.

Before this, it was used as grazing and meadow.

While the lands are presently all under old pasture they are equally suited to any type of farming enterprise.

Additional to this, it would also suit the erection of a residence – subject to the necessary planning permission from Meath County Council.

Available on the 25ac is a derelict, cut stone out office.

The land is guiding between €8,000 to €10,000/ac. The selling agents highly recommend an early inspection.

It would be best suited to existing land owners, hobby farmers, or people looking to build a house. There has been a good deal of interest to date.