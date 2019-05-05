Munster Agricultural Society has launched what is billed as its most ambitious schedule to date for Cork Summer Show 2019. Taking place at the Curraheen showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, it is the largest agricultural show in Munster.

The Cork Summer Show is welcoming entries now across a variety of livestock competitions including for champion and reserve in: Belgian Blue; Aberdeen Angus; Simmental; Saler; Friesians; Jersey; Charolais; Limousin; as well as commercial beef.

Rare breeds are very much encouraged also at the show by Munster Agricultural Society.

Sheep competition categories include: Suffolk; Texel; Charollais; Border Leicester; Blackface; Zwartbles; and other pedigree breeds as well as commercials.

There are numerous goat categories, including: best milker; best kid; best pygmy male; best female dry goat; and a child handling class. Poultry shows are also part of the programme.

Vintage vehicles

With helicopter rides; live music from the Frank & Walters and others; the largest food market in Munster; craft beer tents; stick-making courses; vintage vehicles and the latest motors; dog shows; pet farms; gardening; crafts and baking competitions; fashion shows; and family friendly entertainment, the schedule is wide-ranging.

Show favourites include: farrier tents; show jumping; and dressage. Also drawing the crowds will be high-tech farm machinery as well as free children’s play zones. With over 100 food stalls, the show offers the chance to try out new flavours and experience farm-to-fork cuisine.

Speaking at the launch of Cork Summer Show 2019, Munster Agricultural Society chairman Robert Harkin said that for over 200 years, Munster Agricultural Society has put on very special shows in Cork, attracting over 50,000 people last year.

Adapting

“It’s a family tradition that brings together the very best about Ireland in one place. With great food, fun, farming and music, the Cork Summer Show embraces our heritage while adapting to attract more people every year to experience the magic of this special agricultural show.

This year the line up is better than ever, with new additions such as stick making, drone racing and for the first time, helicopter rides.

As sponsors of the Cork Summer Show, Cork County Council will have a significant presence at the show again this year.

“As a key public event in the Cork diary, we are delighted to support the Munster Agricultural Society which represents farmers and producers throughout Cork county, as well as supporting one of the region’s most popular and loved events, the annual Cork Summer Show,” said mayor of the county of Cork, councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy.