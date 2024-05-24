Today, (Friday, May 24), the Connecting Communities with Peatlands project marks the end of its three-year journey, with a conference at the Athlone Springs Hotel.

Launched in 2021, this initiative, under the National Just Transition and Carbon Tax Fund, led by Irish Rural Link and the Community Wetlands Forum, has aimed to revolutionise community engagement with peatlands.

With peat extraction for energy now ceased, the project has empowered over 30 community groups across eight midlands counties, providing training and workshops to promote sustainable practices.

“We’ve boosted community confidence in peatland ecology, heritage recording, peer mentoring, and sustainable tourism, which aligns with the EU Just Transition funding,” according to project co-ordinator, Aoife Kirk.

Lessons on peatlands project

The conference, opened by Minister Pippa Hackett at 9:30a.m, features speakers including Dr. Patrick Bresnihan of Maynooth University, Stoyan Tschoukanov of the European Economic and Social Committee, and former Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey.

These experts will discuss lessons on peatlands from the Just Transition experience in Europe and Ireland.

Community representatives also took the stage, sharing their stories and the transformative impact of the project on their local initiatives.

The conference provided a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities of Just Transition, with experts, researchers, and community members engaging in lively discussions.

Dr. Kate Flood facilitated an interactive workshop, encouraging audience participation.

Additionally, artist Annie Holland’s visual exhibition will document the communities’ journey and connection with peatlands.

“This event fittingly marks the project’s conclusion, celebrating the significant transformation in the midlands.

“The participating groups have fostered positive community engagement with our rich heritage and the future opportunities in these landscapes,” said Minister Hackett.

The project has not only focused on ecological and heritage aspects, but also explored the economic potential of peatlands.

By promoting community-led sustainable tourism, the initiative has opened new avenues for local economies, encouraging the development of eco-tourism and recreational activities that highlight the unique peatland landscapes.

This holistic approach ensures that the benefits of the project extend beyond environmental conservation to include cultural and economic revitalisation, securing a sustainable future for the midlands.