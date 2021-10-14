The use of revenue generated from the Carbon Tax to fund a new agri-environment scheme will begin when the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) starts in 2023, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has clarified.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference yesterday (Wednesday, October 13) in the wake of Budget 2022 (which was delivered on Tuesday) Minister McConalogue reiterated the commitment in the Programme for Government that €1.5 billion will be allocated to agriculture out of the Carbon Tax revenue.

In answer to a question from Agriland, the minister said: “in relation to the Carbon Tax, the Programme for Government is very clear; the government commitment is very clear in ensuring that, between now and 2030, as the Carbon Tax is accrued and raised year-on-year, there will be €1.5 billion by 2030 allocated specifically to agriculture.

“[It will] specifically support and enhance the new environmental scheme which will replace GLAS [Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme] as part of the next CAP, which starts from January 2023.”

“So that commitment is there and as well we’re currently working on finalising the five-year CAP Strategic Plan [CSP] programme… I was keen to ensure that that is very strongly funded,” he said.

Minister McConalogue noted that the Carbon Tax funding for agriculture as been deferred until 2023 when there is a new agri-environment scheme (under CAP) for the funding to be put towards.

“In relation to profiling that CAP five-year programme for 2023 to 2027, I engaged with the Department of Public Expenditure…and therefore the carbon aspect [of funding] for 2022; we’re deferring that so it’ll be part of that five-year programme,” he explained.

“But it will be, overall, €1.5 billion. That commitment is very clear. It’s simply a ‘profiling matter’ to coincide with the five-year CAP Strategic Plan.”

Minister McConalogue added that all existing schemes from last year have been rolled-over and will continue at current funding levels.

