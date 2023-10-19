The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that a total of 2,150 farmers will be impacted by the reduction from 250kg nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kg N/ha from next year.

In response to a parliamentary question tabled by Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill, Minister Charlie McConalogue, said that full year stocking data for 2023 will “not be available until after year end”.

However the minister added: “Based on the land as declared for the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS), a total of 2,150 farmers with a whole farm livestock manure stocking rate 220kg N/ha in 2022 have at least some land this year in an area that will be limited to a maximum nitrates derogation stocking rate of 220kg livestock manure N/ha from the January 1, 2024”.

According to information supplied by the minister there are 427 farmers with a total farmed area, as per BISS 2023, of up to 20ha that will be impacted by the nitrates derogation reduction.

One group of farmers who will be most impacted are those with a total farmed area, as per BISS 2023, of up to between 40-60ha, according to the latest data 443 farmers will be limited to a maximum nitrates derogation stocking rate of 220kg N/ha from from January 1, 2024.

Source: DAFM

The minister also told Deputy Cahill that DAFM has published an interactive version of the Water Quality Review Implementation Map for 2024.

Minister McConalogue said: “This allows farmers to identify whether their holding will be impacted by the reduction in the maximum derogation stocking rate next year.

“To further assist farmers, my department will shortly write to individual farmers that may be directly impacted by this change.”

Earlier this month the minister said that €700 million had been “secured to support farm families in their efforts to tackle the challenges of climate, biodiversity and water quality” in Budget 2024.

Minister McConalogue also detailed that in “the context of dealing with the nitrates derogation changes”, a number of new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) measures are currently being developed.