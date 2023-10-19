Teagasc is currently in the process of measuring the slurry storage capacity on around 100 dairy farms around the country.

This research on the slurry storage capacity on Irish dairy farms, based on this sample of some 100 farms, is being carried out following a request from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The department also provided the funding to Teagasc to carry out the research.

This is the second year in which this research has taken place, though last year the sample size was smaller than the roughly 100 farms that are being measured this time around.

Teagasc said that the research was initially set up last winter, and the slurry storage capacity on a small number of farms was measured at that time.

According to the research and advisory body, the results of the research will be available when all measurements from all farms in the sample size are analysed.

The issue of slurry storage has become a hot topic after it was confirmed that most of the country would see the nitrates derogation cut from 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kgN/ha.

The derogation allows farmers to farm at organic stocking rates above the standard 170kgN/ha.

This has left farmers who farm at stocking rates between 220kgN/ha and 250kgN/ha facing the prospect of reducing their cow numbers, if other solutions are not available.

Exporting slurry is seen as far more preferable than reducing cow numbers as a possible solution. However, the capacity for slurry storage on farms will have to be increased to facilitate this.

As part of Budget 2024, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced a measure to provide grant aid for the construction of slurry storage capacity on farms importing slurry, in cases where two farmers have a contract to move slurry.

This proposed 70% Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grant aid for slurry storage facilities is expected to be available to all farmers, regardless of the sector.

“The proposed grant aid of 70% would be available to all farmers, regardless of the sector, that have a contract in place to import slurry from other producers,” the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine told Agriland.