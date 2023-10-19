Labour shortages in the meat production industry was an issue raised in government recently by a TD, who said there is a “chronic” insufficiency of worker in the sector.

The discussion on workforce shortages comes ahead of the expected release of the review of of lists for employment permits next month.

Longford–Westmeath TD Robert Troy asked whether the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney is “aware of the chronic workforce shortage which currently exists” within the meat production industry.

In a written response, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond said that quotas for employment permits for the sector were opened in 2021 with a condition that a review would be undertaken to decide the “eligibility of the role for employment permits in the future”.

The initial opening of these quotas in 2021, according to Richmond, saw an additional 1,500 general employment permits for meat processing operatives, along with 500 for meat deboners.

Richmond added that in June 2022, 425 permits were granted to meat processor operatives, which meant “all quotas for meat processing operatives have now been filled”.

Labour shortages

Richmond spoke in the Dáil on Tuesday, October 17, and said a “report on the outcome” of the review of lists for employment permits is “expected in November”.

This is in line with what the Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney mentioned in the Dáil last week, when he said “I hope we can finalise the new choices we will make, I suspect by the middle of next month”.

The review will cover the Critical Skills Occupation List and Ineligible Occupations List, and will determine what sectors will benefit from occupations that are essential to their industries being added to these lists.

Richmond said: “The economic migration policy unit of my department is actively engaging with other government departments including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to consider submissions received to the latest public consultation to review the lists.

“The role of meat processing operative is also under consideration.”

“Employment permit policy is part of the response to addressing skills deficits which exist and are likely to continue into the medium term,” the minister of state added.