There could be some hope for machinery manufacturers and dealers who are experiencing a shortage of labour as the government has launched a review of the lists for employment permits,

The review will cover the Critical Skills Occupation List and Ineligible Occupations List.

Last week the Dáil discussed the shortage of agricultural mechanics in the industry. Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan had said the lack of agricultural mechanics is a “crisis”.

Occupations included on the Critical Skills Occupations List are highly skilled occupations which are experiencing labour or skill shortages in respect of qualifications, experience or skills and which are required for the proper functioning of the Irish economy.

Occupations included on the Ineligible Occupations List are occupations in respect of which there is evidence that there are more than enough Irish/EEA workers available to fill such vacancies, and therefore an employment permit shall not be granted in Ireland.

Occupations not on either list where an employer cannot find a worker, are considered eligible occupations for an employment permit, subject to criteria.

Advertisement

Employment permits

Submissions are invited from representative bodies, government departments, agencies, and other interested parties to the public consultation to review the eligibility of occupations.

If you feel that there are skills/labour shortages or surpluses in relation to occupations in your sector and that these are adversely affecting your industry, you are invited to make a submission by the government.

Minister of State for business, employment and retail, Neale Richmond said: “I am delighted to announce this review of the eligible occupations for employment permits.

“At a time of full employment, with over 2.6 million people at work in Ireland, it is vital that we have a strong employment permits system to allow for non-EEA nationals to fill the skill and labour gaps we cannot access in Ireland or Europe.

“Where employers or stakeholders are facing challenges in recruiting a specific occupation and believe it should be eligible for an employment permit, or believe a certain occupation should move onto the critical skills list, now is their opportunity to share this feedback,” he added.

The minister said that employers’ observations are vital in helping inform the department on how the system is operating and where it can be improved.

Advertisement

“As shown by the number of amendments made to the employment permit system over the last year, the system is responsive to the needs of the sectors and industries it serves,” he continued.

“This full review will allow this work to continue in a timely and effective way that serves both the employers and employees in Ireland and abroad.”

Submissions

The government said that those wishing to make a submission should include in the submission any relevant actors that they consider are impacting on the sector so that consideration can be given to making adjustments to the lists.

Such information is e.g., data on the skills or labour shortages, information on recruitment efforts undertaken, retention difficulties, relevant training incentives, impact on business, expansion plans etc., and any other evidence or data such as industry surveys or reports and views within the sector.

Submissions will only be accepted using the form made available on the department’s website and will be open from today (Monday, June 26) with a closing date of Friday, August 18, 2023.