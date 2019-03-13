2,000 homes and farms without power after high winds

Almost 2,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power today (Wednesday, March 13) after last night’s high winds from Storm Gareth, according to the ESB.

In a statement to AgriLand, the electricity provider added that the majority of these outages were in Donegal – one of the counties that were put under a Status Orange wind warning by Met Eireann.

According to the board, the network system “performed well” during the storm, and crews have been working “since first light” to restore power in the affected areas.

ESB customers without power can check when the fault affecting them is expected to be repaired by using the ‘PowerCheck’ app, or by logging on to www.esbpowercheck.ie.

People are reminded to never touch or approach fallen electricity wires, as they are live and pose a risk to life; if you come across any damage to electricity infrastructure, this can be reported by calling: 1850-372-999.

The same phone number can be called by someone who is without power, but the fault has not been logged by the ESB; this can also be done online.

The ESB’s Twitter account @ESBNetworks will provide updates of how the repair works are progressing.

Wind warning

Met Eireann’s Status Orange wind warning – issued on Monday (March 11) – was lifted this morning at 9:00am as the worst of Storm Gareth had passed.

The warning had been in effect since 12:00pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 12) and had covered four counties – Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.