The chief executive of the National Dairy Council (NDC) Zoe Kavanagh is to step down from the role in early 2024.

Kavanagh is to take up a new position as chief executive of Repak, the environmental not-for-profit organisation which promotes recycling and sustainability in packaging.

The board of NDC has appointed current director of strategic operations, Mark Keller as interim chief executive to lead the organisation during the transition period.

The board also confirmed that a formal recruitment process for a new chief executive of the NDC will commence immediately.

Zoe Kavanagh, who is originally from Co. Kildare, was appointed as chief executive of the NDC in 2011 after working with PepsiCo for over 16 years.

“It has been a privilege for me to be the Chief Executive of NDC, and to have spent almost thirteen years working in Ireland’s dairy sector,” she said.

“I am so proud of the positive impact that NDC creates for its members and in turn for the 17,500 Irish dairy farming families that supply consumers at home and abroad with world-class premium products from Ireland’s pasture land.

“I am confident that NDC will continue to support the reputation of Ireland’s Dairy sector with the great team that’s in place,” Kavanagh added.

NDC chair Eamon Carroll said that Zoe Kavanagh had been “an excellent chief executive for NDC over the past twelve years”.

“Zoe has committed huge passion and energy to the NDC, transforming its income and impact.

“It has been a privilege to work with her, and on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the NDC team, I want to thank Zoe for all her efforts and wish her the very best for the future.

“I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of the quality of Mark Keller as interim CEO,” Carroll said.