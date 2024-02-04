As part of Agriland’s series on young farmers in Ireland, we spoke to suckler farmer Eabha Garvey, who highlighted red tape issues and vet demand as key challenges.

Eabha is 20-years-old and a part-time farmer, while she completes her pre-veterinary college course in Dundalk Institute of technology (DKIT).

She highlighted that there are certain issues that stand between young people and choosing a career in agriculture, such as the red tape.

Eabha said that the regulation for passing of land ownership to a daughter or son can cause many issues.

Vet demand

With vets working hand in hand with farmers, Eabha said the Department of Agriculture needs to look at the low numbers getting involved.

She said that the entry into vet schools can be difficult, with a high point system and that colleges are “offering a little number of places”.

“Even if you do get the points, there’s still a chance that you can’t go on and study,” Eabha said.

“It’s unfortunate and causing a lot of students to maybe go overseas to Poland or Scotland.

“Farmers are crying out for more vets but still not a lot has been done yet, so I think it definitely need to be looked at more by the department,” she added.

Other challenges

Eabha also mentioned costs of machinery and ongoing adaptions for climate change, as contributing issues for young farmers.

On the Eabha’s family farm, they have already began cutting down their herd size and planting more forestry.

Eabha said that while farming was often a profession associated with men, she has noticed that more women are getting involved in the industry, but said that more could still be done.

Eabha said she would like to see more gatherings in the future to incentivise women looking to get involved in agriculture.