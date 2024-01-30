A total of 38 afforestation licences were issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in the first four weeks of 2024.

This is compared to a total of two licenses issued for the same time last year.

The latest figures on the area of forestry that have been planted so far in 2024 is 320ha, compared to a total of 789ha for all of 2024 and 47ha for the fourth week in January last year.

The fourth week in January also saw 107 private felling licenses issued and 94 Coillte licenses.

There were also 67 road licenses issued in the same period.

Advertisement

Of the felling licenses issued, four were for thinning and 71 for felling.

Afforestation

The Climate Action Plan sets out an annual afforestation target of 8,000ha.

The Social, Economic Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) has said that the end of January continues to point to a “crisis” in the take-up of the new afforestation scheme.

SEEFA stated: “If this trend continues, we can expect another dismal year for new planting, similar to 2022 and 2023.

“The application process needs to be made much more welcoming to landowners, and firm deadlines need to be implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Advertisement

A total of 279 licenses were allocated so far this year under the Reconstitution Ash Dieback Scheme 2023–2027.

The scheme involves the clearance of ash trees and associated operations in order to present the site for reconstitution.

A total of 57 licenses were also allocated under the Native Tree Scheme (NTAS), which supports the creation of small native forests on farmed land.

It supports the establishment of new native forests on farmed land and the establishment of new native forests alongside streams, rivers and lakes protecting and enhancing water quality and aquatic habitats.