Rocking tractor run to roll in aid of air ambulance this week

Tractors and trucks will trundle through the “Rebel County” this week in aid of a very important cause to the rural communities in the south of the country.

The annual Riverstick Tractor and Truck Run has selected the new Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) Air Ambulance as its chosen charity for 2019.

The tractor run will take place on St. Stephen’s Day, Thursday, December 26, at Riverstick Community Hall, Riverstick, Co. Cork, with two separate routes planned for tractors and trucks on the day.

The ICRR, which was only set up earlier this year, has been extremely busy since it began, according to organisers.

Registration gets underway from 10:30am, with the run scheduled to kick off at around 12:30pm. Entry costs €20 per vehicle, with all trucks and tractors – both modern and vintage – welcome.

Vintage cars are also more than welcome to take part on the truck route, according to organiser Michael Madden.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michael said:

“The run started in 2017 and is growing each year; we hope to increase the numbers again this year and keep the run going as a yearly event.

Last year, we had 96 tractors and roughly 25 trucks – and we hope to grow this on St. Stephen’s Day again.

Following the run, refreshments will be provided afterwards in Allen’s Bar, in Riverstick, where a raffle will also be held with music to follow later in the day.

There will be a competition for the best vintage and modern tractor as well as the best lorry, Michael added, with a photographer present on the day.

For more details on the event, those interested can contact Michael on: 087-72744993; or follow the event’s Facebook page here.