South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester sale taking place this month

The South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester Club is set to host its production sale on Saturday, December 28.

The sale which is taking place at the Showgrounds, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim is kicking off at 5:00pm.

On the day, there will sheep from 10 different flocks from across the country on offer.

The sale is in conjunction with an in-lamb Texel sale, which is taking place at 2:00pm on the same day. The Bluefaced Leicester sale will consist of 45 females.

These include: 16 in-lamb hoggets; and

29 ewe lambs.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the club said: “It is an ideal opportunity for farmers to purchase females for a starter flock or for breeders to add top-quality bloodlines to their existing flocks.

“The hoggets and ewe lambs on offer are bred from top-quality sheep from Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

Members of the club have purchased some of the best rams at recent sales, with many of the sires costing between €2,000 and €5,500.

“Investing in these top bloodlines within the breed has been evident over the past few years, with some very impressive rings of sheep on display at the Tullamore sale last year.

“Finally, we would like to wish the Enniscrone Flock, Clewbay Flock and Silverhill Flock all the best with their in-lamb Texel sale which takes place at 2:00pm – just before the Bluefaced Leicester sale,” the spokesperson concluded.

Last year

The first annual sale for the South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester Club took place last year.

The top price on the day was €670 for a Leicester ewe lamb from the Mask View Flock. Furthermore, in the in-lamb ewe hogget section a top price of €520 was achieved for a hogget from the Woodview Flock.

There was a high clearance rate on the day, with the majority of the 30 sheep on offer finding new homes.