Recycling and resource recovery company Enva has announced that it has commenced construction on a new fertiliser manufacturing facility.

The facility will produce agricultural fertiliser pellets containing ammonium sulphate (AMS) recovered by Enva from industrial liquid wastes.

The €5 million investment at Enva’s facility in Greenogue, Dublin, which is licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will be the first of its kind in the world.

The plant will use an innovative process developed in-house by Enva.

Enva is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading recycling and resource recovery companies employing over 1,600 people. In 2022, the company recorded a turnover of €331 million (£294 million).

Fertiliser

Once it is fully operational later this year, the new facility will produce around 4,500t of fertiliser pellets annually.

The product can be used in agriculture, horticulture and greenkeeping.

According to the company, the pellets are similar physically to those made from virgin resources but have “a far lower environmental impact”.

The use of recycled resources delivers a 98% reduction in carbon footprint when compared to virgin products.

Enva believes that the pellets will help to offset the need to import the equivalent tonnage of virgin fertiliser into the country every year.

Enva

Commenting on the new Irish manufacturing facility, Roger McDermott, managing director, Enva Ireland said:

“This project will deliver a unique and innovative recovery process in line with our circular economy objectives and a commitment to replace virgin materials with more sustainable secondary resources.

“In doing so we will unlock a range of environmental benefits and help Ireland in becoming increasingly self-sufficient with regards to fertiliser.

“This new facility will also see us meet our stated objective of bringing at least one new recovery solution to market every year.

“This is the culmination of five years of research and development work within Enva and I’m delighted to see work getting underway,” he said.

The project will involve several international technology partners lead by Titan Salt, a specialist in the design, fabrication, construction, installation and commissioning of mineral salt production facilities based in the Netherlands.