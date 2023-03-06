The Rural Independent Group of TDs will this week bring a motion before the Dáil calling on the government to “protect financial freedom” by safeguarding the public’s access to cash.

The motion, set to be debated on Wednesday morning (March 8), will reject the government’s move towards a cashless society.

The group wants the government to recognise that “there continues to be, and will likely always be, a societal demand for cash”.

They want “appropriate measures” such as “access to cash legislation” which would ensure that all members of society can continue to access and use cash as a means of payment, including those who are not able or willing to use digital payment methods.

The motion, brought by deputies Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Healy-Rae, Carol Nolan and Richard O’Donoghue, calls on the government to “fully recognise and accept that choice is key, and everyone has the right to spend and bank on their own terms”.

The TDs will say that the use of digital payment methods should not be mandatory and that consumers should be given clear and accurate information about the cost, risk and benefit of different payment options.

They also want the government to instruct all banks operating in Ireland to provide reasonable access to cash and to ensure that the cost of providing these services is not passed on to consumers or small businesses.

Cash

Commenting ahead of the motion, Cork South West TD Michael Collins said:

“Our motion aims to push back against the trend towards a cashless society, which is being actively encouraged by the government.

“We strongly believe that such a move would lead to increased government control and surveillance over people’s lives, which is not acceptable.

“Therefore, we are taking a bold stance and challenging the notion that cash should be phased out entirely, arguing instead that it should continue to be a viable means of payment for all members of society,” he said. Deputy Michael Collins , Deputy Mattie McGrath and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae at AIB headquarters last summer

“In recent years, Irish banks have been closing down branches all over the country, leaving rural communities without access to essential financial services.

“Despite being the majority shareholder during these times in Allied Irish Bank (AIB) and Bank of Ireland, each minister for finance and government remained complicit by their silence.

“This trend must be reversed, and action must be taken to protect cash as a means to buy goods and services,” the Independent TD continued.

“While digital payment methods have seen a boom, cash still holds many advantages.

“Paying with cash is a better way for many consumers to control their spending, as it helps them plan their savings and avoid unnecessary expenses.

“Carrying cash also provides autonomy, as digital payment receivers sometimes suffer technical glitches. By carrying cash, we avoid the chance that credit and debit card payments may not be available,” Collins said.

“Moreover, notes and coins are crucial to prevent the exclusion of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, low-income households, or rural residents, who may have less access to digital payment means.

“Cash ensures inclusion and prevents these groups from being left behind in an increasingly cashless world,” the TD concluded.