The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) is currently developing the “detailed” terms and conditions of the Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS).

Farmers can receive up to €130/MWh for renewable energy export projects under the second phase of SRESS, which will offer support for export-only small scale and community renewable projects above 50kW and up to 6MW.

The terms and conditions of the scheme are expected to be finalised over the coming months, with applications due to open before the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the DECC.

The DECC said the scheme is a “key building block” of the government’s solar PV strategy and will enable community groups, farmers, businesses, and others to maximise their participation in the energy transition.

The Climate Action Plan sets a target of up to 5GW of solar by 2025, and 8GW by 2030, as well as at least 500MW of local community-based renewable energy projects and increased levels of new micro-generation and small-scale generation.

Renewables export scheme

Support for community and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)/farming export projects will be provided through a guaranteed tariff which will be characterised by a feed-in premium tariff without an auction.

The support rate will be provided for a 15-year support lifetime, with successful applicants receiving a premium on the market revenues they receive for their renewable electricity. Export-only projects below 1MW will also be supported.

SRESS provides support for renewable electricity installations that are not as suited to other support measures, such as the utility-scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) and the Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS).

The first phase of SRESS has been in place since last year, with grants being offered to renewable self-consumers above 50kW and up to 1MW through the Non-Domestic Microgen Scheme and the Business Grants and Supports Scheme run by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).