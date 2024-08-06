Prices for spring lamb received a boost this week as factories have added 10c/kg on to their quotes.

While prices have steadied in recent weeks, the number of sheep available for slaughter has remained tight.

One factory procurement manager told Agriland today that there are “no major numbers around at the minute”.

When asked on the condition of lambs coming in for slaughter, they added that the spring lambs are “on the lighter side.

“We haven’t too many lads that are pushing for extra weight.”

According to Bord Bia: “Relatively tight lamb supplies combined with some stability in demand from the domestic and export markets have contributed to this firming of the trade.”

With spring lambs this week fetching a base price of €7/kg, this is €1/kg more than what was available for lambs a year ago, when factories were paying €6/kg.

There is no factory quoting for hoggets this week, with the most recent sheep kill figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have shown that just 673 hoggets were slaughtered during week 30 (ending July 28).

Spring lamb

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 22kg, a total of €7.20/kg and a rise of 10c/kg since last week.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for spring lambs today.

Other outlets are paying €7.05/kg plus a 15c QA bonus up to 22kg, a total of €7.20/kg and an increase of 10c/kg in a week.

Cull ewes

Kildare Chilling, for ewes weighing from 35kg to 43kg, is paying €4/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus this week.

The processor is also paying €3.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for ewes that are weighing from 23kg to 35kg, while thin ewes will be paid at €3/kg.

ICM is paying €4/kg for ewes this week, while other processors are paying €3.80/kg plus a QA bonus of 10c/kg for ewes weighing over 30kg.