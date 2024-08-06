Met Éireann has said that the weather will be unsettled at times this week with some rain and showers across the country.

This morning (Tuesday, July 6) will be mainly dry with some sunny breaks in the cloudy conditions, some isolated showers in Munster and Connacht.

Those scattered showers will extend to the rest of the country in the afternoon before dying out to leave sunny spells in the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 15° to 19°C in blustery westerly winds.

It will be cloudy and dry in most places tonight with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Weather

On Wednesday morning there will be a mixture of cloudy conditions with some sunny spells, along with isolated showers.

It will become dry in the afternoon with long sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 16° to 20° in westerly winds.

There will be rain in western counties on Wednesday night, staying dry in the east. Overnight temperatures ranging from 10° to 14° in light westerly winds.

Thursday will be cloudy and the rain will push into southern counties which will clear in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop in the west. Highest temperatures of 18° to 23° with westerly breezes.

It will be cloudy and wet on Thursday night with widespread rain, the heaviest and most persistent falls in the west and north. The westerly winds will strengthen, highest temperatures of 10° to 14°.

Another cloudy day on Friday with scattered showers, heavy in the west. There will be fresh westerly winds and highest temperatures of 17° to 21°.

The current indications show that the unsettled weather is likely to continue into the weekend with showers and some longer spells of rain.

Met Éireann

The national forecaster said that rainfall amounts will be around average for much of the country this week, apart from the south and southeast where values will be below average.

As it will become fresher at times early this week mean temperatures will be around average or just below across the country. Mean soil temperatures will continue above normal.

There may be moderate drying in the east and south on today and tomorrow but showers elsewhere will impact drying.

Met Éireann said that there will be opportunities for spraying between showers today.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are waterlogged in the northwest. Soils are drier elsewhere with SMDs of 25 to 65mm, leading to restriction to growth.

Wet conditions in the week ahead will result in no improvement to SMDs and so soils in much of Connacht and Ulster will remain saturated or waterlogged. Elsewhere, SMDs will remain similar with the driest soils in the east of the country.

A potato blight advisory for the country will remain in place until this afternoon.