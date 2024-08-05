Rural land consisting of 46ac, all in grass, with a period house, gate lodge and yard – Kellsboro House, Walshestown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, has just come on the market.

The land surrounds the house and yard. It is all in grass in about six divisions with natural hedgerows and shelter and there is frontage onto the Walshestown road.

“It is good quality land with excellent shelter. It is ideal for any farming enterprise,” said selling agent, Clive Kavanagh.

The property is located on the edge of Newbridge, less than 1.5km from the town centre. It has access off a local road and is within walking distance of The Curragh.

“The general area is dominated by established residential estates including Kilbelin Abbey, Walshestown Park and Curragh Grange.

“Newbridge has developed into a substantial residential and commercial commuter destination, with approximately 25,000 people, ” Kavanagh added.

“There is an excellent road and rail infrastructure with the bus route available from the town centre, M7 motorway access at junction 10 and 12 along with a commuter rail service to either Heuston Station or Grand Canal Dock in the city centre.

“The property, although vacant for many years still retains plenty of charm and may suit somebody looking for a country residence on land,” Kavanagh said.

Kellsboro House is approached via stone piers through electric wrought iron gates and a tree lined avenue.

Rural land

The Georgian house is a two -storey over basement residence comprising 451 sq.m (4,864 sq.ft). Accommodation consists of a drawing room, dining room, family room, kitchen, sunroom and utility.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms which are all en-suite. The basement has four rooms and a bathroom.

Kellsboro House retains many of its period details but requires extensive refurbishment and modernisation throughout, according to the selling agent.

A yard to the rear of the house include three foaling boxes, sitting up room and WC; 25 loose boxes; two haybarns; feed unit with loft; tack room and indoor school.

The walled garden is used as a stallion paddock. Gate lodge accommodation consists of a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom giving an overall floor area of 87m2 (936ft2).

The lands are within the development boundary for Newbridge and contained with the 2013 – 2019 Local Area Plan, as extended, under several zoning classifications with an approximate breakdown as follows: agriculture – 28ac; neighbourhood centre – 1.8 ac; community and education – 10ac and open space and amenity – 6.2ac.

The Newbridge Local Area is currently up for review and there is the potential to submit for re-zoning of the property covering the period 2025 – 2031.